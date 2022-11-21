Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Announcement Reportedly Coming Soon

The release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is reportedly going to be announced in an official capacity in the coming weeks. Earlier this year, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment finally confirmed that a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was in the works and would arrive in 2023. And while we since haven't heard much of anything about the project, it sounds like this ongoing silence is going to end with a new event taking place in just a couple of short weeks.

According to Insider Gaming, a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is going to appear on December 8th at The Game Awards. This trailer in question will unveil the game's release date and will also announce when eager fans can look to pre-order the title. Further details on what might be featured weren't given, but it seems likely that gameplay footage could also be shown off since we haven't seen Survivor in action yet.

Based on numerous leaks and reports that have come about in recent months, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor seems to be on track to launch in March 2023. Assuming that this window is accurate, it would mark quite a quick turnaround for EA and Respawn to promote the game within. As mentioned, gameplay footage from Survivor hasn't been shown off whatsoever at the time of this writing, which means that much of the game has remained under wraps. Despite such a short promotional window, though, it seems likely that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would still be poised for big success given just how popular Fallen Order was.

Regardless of when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does land, the game is going to only be playable on current-generation platforms. Specifically, this means it will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

