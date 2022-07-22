Star Wars Jedi: Survivor March Release Date Leaked by PlayStation

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor -- a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- was announced back in May for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside a teaser trailer. At the time, no release date beyond "2023" was given. Of course, this could mean the sequel is only roughly half a year away or possibly a year and a half away. Right now, EA and Respawn Entertainment aren't saying, but PlayStation may have just spilled the beans for it.

The sequel went up on PSN recently, giving PS5 users the opportunity to wishlist the game. The listing has since been edited, but at one point it said the game was coming out in "March 2023." This could mean it's coming in March or the first three months of the year, as March is the end of the fiscal quarter. It's also possible the date was nothing more than the product of an error.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- EA, Respawn Entertainment, nor PlayStation -- have commented on this apparent leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take the listing and the information it reveals with a grain of salt.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Officially, there's no release date beyond "2023." That said, we've heard this game was almost released this year, so the idea that it could drop in the first quarter of 2023 isn't shocking.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order," reads an official blurb about the game. "Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire's constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force."