Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Final Trailer Coming During Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is getting its final trailer during Star Wars Celebration. Star Wars games have been rather hit or miss over the last decade, seemingly due to EA not being able to figure out what it wanted to do with the franchise. However, one that really seemed to hit the mark for a lot of people was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It was a critically acclaimed and commercially viable single-player RPG that showed Respawn could also branch out from first-person shooters. Naturally, it wasn't long before rumors of a sequel began kicking up and now, we're just weeks away from playing it.

Before we get to play it, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be getting one last trailer. The trailers have done a pretty good job of keeping things under wraps while still planting seeds for fans to speculate over. While some fans are confident they have a lot of the story figured out, we have really only gotten brief glimpses of what Cal Kestis' next adventure looks like. With that said, we'll get another look this Sunday during Star Wars Celebration. It's unclear what time the final trailer will debut, but the event is being held in London, so we can probably expect it during the early morning or afternoon in the United States. This will also cap off a weekend of massive proportions for Star Wars fans as several new films were announced today, including a direct sequel to the recent sequel trilogy with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey.

As of right now, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is shaping up to be a real treat for Star Wars fans. We got to play about four hours of the game recently and had a lot of positive things to say in our preview: "Ultimately, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a sequel that allows Respawn to fully understand its own vision. It no longer has to figure out the rules of its piece of the Star Wars mythos, but instead allows it to expand and build upon what it already established. It's a much more refined game that had the opportunity to fix a lot of the shortcomings of the predecessor and make something that uniquely places you in the shoes of one of the galaxy's most promising Jedi. Even the story seems to be setting up some risky ideas, which should excite those who have felt unsatisfied with recent Star Wars media."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28th, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.