Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals New Story Trailer

Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment have today revealed a new story trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor prior to its release in the coming month. Originally, the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was supposed to have already launched but EA ended up delaying the project in the first month of 2023. And while fans have had to wait longer for the story of Cal Kestis to continue, EA is now trying to make that wait a bit easier by showing off a new glimpse of the game.

The latest trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which you can find below, highlights the narrative that the sequel will hinge on. As previous videos for the title have shown, many of the primary cast members from Fallen Order will be returning in Survivor, but this follow-up entry will also introduce a number of new faces that Kestis will interact with. This new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shows off a handful of these new characters and also teases Cal’s mission throughout the course of the story as he continues to duke it out with the Empire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fear and mistrust rule the galaxy.



It’s up to Cal Kestis to protect the legacy of the Jedi Order… no matter the cost. #StarWarsJediSurvivor



Pre-order now: https://t.co/BhxEq325OZ pic.twitter.com/TwOJsKEZjT — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) March 20, 2023

“The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a more mature Cal Kestis must look beyond his lightsaber to find his destiny in the shadow of the Empire,” says the official story description of Jedi: Survivor. “Familiar friends and new allies – Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), Greez Dritus (Daniel Roebuck), Merrin (Tina Ivlev), and the newly introduced mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) – stand by Cal’s side against the Empire and galaxy’s most ruthless foes. Cal’s quest will take him to new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, including Koboh, which is the home of the Bedlam Raiders.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to officially launch in a little over a month on April 28, 2023. When the game does release, it will be exclusively available for current-gen platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.