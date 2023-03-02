Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Developer Teases Cal Kestis Trilogy

The developer behind Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has teased a Cal Kestis trilogy. Respawn Entertainment ushered in a new era of Star Wars gaming with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. After EA took over, Star Wars was in a bit of a rut when it came to games. While the Battlefront games weren't bad, it took some time for them to be appreciated as DICE had to iron out some of the issues with those two games. Fans were also longing for a single-player Star Wars game for a while, particularly one that followed a Jedi or someone with a lightsaber. That wish was granted by Respawn and it was such a hit, that it allowed EA to greenlight a sequel and possibly even more than that.

When speaking with IGN, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor director Stig Asmussen revealed that talks for a sequel to the first game were happening before it was even released. The team plotted out a story with Lucasfilm and it seems like the goal is to see it through over the course of a trilogy, which means we can anticipate a third game in the future, probably.

"I always wanted to see this as a trilogy," he said. "How can we take Cal and the crew to new places beyond what we were doing in the first game? We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there's ideas of what we could do beyond that as well."

Only time will tell what a third game actually looks like. Jedi: Survivor has a pretty significant time jump, so one can only assume the third game might have one as well. Perhaps Cal Kestis will play a more direct role in the story of the original Star Wars movie trilogy in the third game as his story is starting to catch up to the start of Luke Skywalker's journey.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. What do you want to see in a third game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.