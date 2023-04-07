New Star Wars Movie Announced Featuring Daisy Ridley's Return As Rey

The Skywalker Saga may be over, but Daisy Ridley is set to return, reprising her role as Rey Skywalker in a new Star Wars film from filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Set a generation after The Rise of Skywalker, Obaid-Chinoy's as-yet-untitled movie will feature Ridley's Rey serving as a Jedi Master teaching a new generation of Jedis, fulfilling a destiny teased in the sequel trilogy. This will also give Rey a chance to honor the memories of all of her fallen allies, and to make up for the regrets that her semi-mentor Luke Skywalker had in his own life as a Jedi Master.

The announcement comes as part of a quasi-trilogy of movies from high profile directors, all announced today at the panel. James Mangold will tell a story set in the distant past, which will focus on the earliest Jedi, while Dave Filoni will helm a project which will reportedly wrap up some of the stories that he has set up in the Mandalorian universe as well as his animated projects.

With so much of what has defined Star Wars in the past now closed off to its creators, this "past, present, and future" approach seems like the most reasonable one they could take to establishing a new trilogy...one which also has potential for its own follow-ups.

Sabine Wren, like so many charcaters being used in Dave Filoni's Mandalorian-related titles, debuted in animated form. She first popped up in Star Wars Rebels, voiced by actress Tiya Sircar. Filoni teed up a story centering on Wren and Ahsoka Tano for the end of the series, which you can see hinted at in the trailer, where the pair are clearly close and open with "it's been a while."

