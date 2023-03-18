Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gets Teaser for Brand New Trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has gotten a brand new teaser for its upcoming trailer. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been one of the most anticipated upcoming games for quite a while. Part of the reason for this is we have been so starved of single player Star Wars games for over a decade now. Once EA took on the license, it doubled down on the Battlefront franchise and canceled all of the promising single-player Star Wars games with the exception of one: Respawn's Jedi: Fallen Order. The game was a breath of fresh air when it was released in 2019 and was an immediate hit commercially and critically. Fans have been eagerly anticipating a sequel for some time and it's almost here.

While we were intended to already be playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the game was delayed to April for some last minute polish. Thankfully, Respawn and EA aren't going to leave us totally starved. To make up for the game not being out right this second, the developer released a short teaser that confirmed a new trailer for the game will arrive on Monday, March 20th. As of right now, we have no idea what will be in this trailer, but it will likely be the last big trailer for the game ahead of its release. We're still kind of in the dark about the story for the most part, so maybe this new trailer will shed some light on what Cal Kestis is up to this time around. Even if it doesn't, the game is right around the corner, so we won't have to wait long to find out.

Prepare for landing!



A new trailer for #StarWarsJediSurvivor arrives on March 20th at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/ysiBeaDgNu — Star Wars | #TheMandalorian is Now Streaming (@starwars) March 17, 2023

What we do know is that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set five years after the previous game and sees Cal Kestis trying to stay ahead of the Empire. Along the way, he'll encounter new allies who will help him go toe to toe with those that seek to exterminate the Jedi once and for all. So, basically, all we know right now is that it is a typical Star Wars story.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on April 28th, 2023.