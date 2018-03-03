Star Wars Legion: Speeder Bikes Preview is a Miniatures Fan Dream

For those looking for a different Star Wars experience that’s not centered around DICE’s Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Legion offers just the thing in a galaxy that’s not so far, far way. In fact, it is coming to a table top near you soon! From the creators of the miniatures game, a new preview has been revealed regarding the 74-Z Speeder Bikes and it will definitely increase those hype levels.

For those Star Wars fans that want to recreate that epic chase scene on Endor, the new Speeder Bikes preview will give you the perfect way to do just that … just on a much smaller scale.

According to a recent press release:

“The howling whine of a speeder bike whipping between trees or across endless wastes of sand is an iconic part of the Star Wars saga—nearly as much as the whoosh of a lightsaber igniting or Darth Vader’s mechanical breathing. Speeder bikes have been used for transportation and thrill-seeking across the galaxy, and they also play a pivotal role in battle. Soon, you’ll be able to bring these lightning-fast speeders to your Imperial armies with the 74-Z Speeder Bikes Unit Expansion for Star Wars: Legion!

“Within the 74-Z Speeder Bikes Unit Expansion, you’ll find two unpainted, easily assembled 74-Z Speeder Bike miniatures, ready to add another unit to your army. One of the miniature sculpts is identical to the 74-Z Speeder Bike miniature included in the Core Set, while the other offers a variant design to add new diversity to the miniatures in your army. Like seven other expansions and the Star Wars: Legion Core Set, the 74-Z Speeder Bikes Unit Expansion will release on March 22nd, granting a depth to your army building from the very first day.”

Fantasy Flight Games also provided more details on Strafing Attack and exactly what this expansion will mean:

“Within the Imperial units initially releasing for Star Wars: Legion, you can already see the distinct roles played by each unit in your army. Darth Vader forms a rallying point for the entire army, inspiring your forces with an invincible resolve and cutting down the enemy with ease. AT-STs are powerful walkers, pumping out a devastating volume of firepower and pounding enemy forces into a pulp as you advance. Stormtroopers take their place as the rank and file troopers of your army, filling out your forces and keeping your larger, more powerful centerpiece units from being surrounded. Finally, you find the 74-Z Speeder Bikes, speedy support units that are perfectly suited for strafing enemy troops and flying from one end of the battlefield to another in a flash.

The 74-Z Speeder Bikes Unit Expansion invites you to add another unit of 74-Z Speeder Bikes to your Imperial armies. These units take their place alongside T-47 Airspeeders as the fastest units in the game. They use the longest movement tool, and because of the Speeder 1 ability, they must perform a compulsory move forward at the beginning of their activation! When you combine the compulsory move with the ability to spend one or both of their actions moving, it’s plain that 74-Z Speeder Bikes are almost unmatched in terms of speed.”

“And in fact, that speed gives the 74-Z Speeder Bikes a form of defense against incoming ranged attacks. While this unit only rolls the weaker, white defense die, their blistering race across the battlefield makes them more difficult to target, and increases their cover against incoming ranged attacks. Still, the more you can minimize attacks by slipping out of firing arcs or firing and then racing out of range, the more likely your 74-Z Speeder Bikes will survive to make a long-lasting impact on the battle.”

Just like any game in this class, strategy is key. You can learn even more about the upcoming game right here. For now, Star Wars: Legion releases on March 22nd.