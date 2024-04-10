Star Wars Outlaws Reveals Surprising Character Returning from the Movies

When Star Wars Outlaws releases later this year, the game will feature a mix of new and returning characters. Ubisoft previously revealed that the game will include Jabba the Hutt, and now we know another familiar face that will appear: Qi'ra from Solo: A Star Wars Story! Qi'ra was portrayed by Emilia Clarke in the movie, and the game's latest trailer has revealed that her likeness at the very least will be seen. While fans had been hoping for a sequel to Solo, plot threads from the movie have been picked up in various Star Wars media over the last few years.

Qi'ra can be seen in the trailer below at the 00:08 mark.

What's Qi'ra Been Up to Since Solo?

Star Wars Outlaws takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. That's actually the same point that's being covered in Marvel's current Star Wars comics, where Qi'ra has played a major role as the head of Crimson Dawn. At the end of Solo, Qi'ra was revealed to be working with the criminal organization, which was then led by Darth Maul. That movie takes place prior to Maul's death at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Rebels.

During Qi'ra's reign as the head of Crimson Dawn, she waged a war against the Empire, building a coalition of allies that included the Knights of Ren. Crimson Dawn's time came to an end during last year's Hidden Empire storyline, in which Palpatine and Vader were able to quash Qi'ra's rebellion. While she managed to survive and go into hiding, Crimson Dawn was destroyed. This happened prior to the events in Return of the Jedi, but at the end of the story, Qi'ra is shown in a flash forward sequence alone watching the second Death Star's destruction.

At this time, we don't know how much of Star Wars Outlaws will tie into Qi'ra's story from the comics. In the newly released story trailer, Qi'ra is referred to as the head of Crimson Dawn, so it appears the game takes place prior to the events in Hidden Empire. Given the timeline and the nature of the game, it's possible Kay Vess will be able to take jobs from Crimson Dawn ahead of their destruction at Palpatine's hands, but there's no way of knowing for sure.

Star Wars Outlaws Release Date and Platforms

Star Wars Outlaws will release August 30th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In addition to the standard edition, Ubisoft will be offering a Gold Edition and an Ultimate Edition, both of which will have some extras. Readers can find out more about these versions right here.

Are you excited to see Qi'ra's appearance in Star Wars Outlaws? Have you been following her story in the comics from Marvel? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!