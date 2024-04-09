Star Wars Outlaws Reveals Bonuses for Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition

Ubisoft has revealed the bonus items that will be coming with the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws when it arrives later this summer. Like virtually all other games from Ubisoft, the publisher will be releasing three iterations of Outlaws that will all retail for different prices. Depending on what version you look to buy, you might have to shell out a bit more money, but those higher-priced editions will come with some additional perks that might make the increased cost worth it.

The most notable inclusion that comes with the Gold Edition and Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws is the game's Season Pass. For the time being, Ubisoft hasn't detailed what the post-launch content for Outlaws will look like, but this Season Pass will ensure that you'll be able to get all future add-ons that are released. Other than this, both versions grant three days of early access if pre-ordered ahead of time, with the UItimate Edition also granting some extra cosmetics that can be donned for the main protagonist Kay Vess and her companion Nix.

You can get a look at everything that will be included with the Gold and Ultimate Editions of Star Wars Outlaws right here:

Gold Edition

Base game

Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the "Jabba's Gambit" exclusive mission at launch, and the "Kessel Runner Character Pack" cosmetic pack)

Up to 3 days early access

Ultimate Edition

Base game

Season Pass (Includes 2 DLCs, the "Jabba's Gambit" exclusive mission at launch, and the "Kessel Runner Character Pack" cosmetic pack)

Sabacc Shark Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, Kay's Speeder and the "Trailblazer" spaceship

Rogue Infiltrator Bundle: includes cosmetics for Kay, Nix, Kay's speeder and the "Trailblazer"

Digital art book: A selection of the game's concept art and visuals, including unique cinematic storyboards

Up to 3 days early access

When it comes to the pricing structure for all of this, the standard version of Star Wars Outlaws will retail for $69.99 while the Gold Edition will come in at $109.99. The Ultimate Edition is then the most costly of the bunch and will be valued at $129.99. If you'd prefer to not buy the game outright, Ubisoft will also be adding Outlaws to its Ubisoft+ service ($17.99 per month) on the first day that it becomes available.

Speaking of the release date for Star Wars Outlaws, it's planned to arrive a little more than halfway into 2024 on August 30. The game will only be available on current-gen platforms which includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those who pre-order either the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition will then be able to play starting on August 27.