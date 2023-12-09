PlayStation Leak Reveals Return of Classic PS1 Star Wars Game

It looks like a classic PS1 Star Wars game is returning via PS4 and PS5. Better yet, it will be free via PlayStation Plus, or more specifically, the PS Plus Premium tier, which allows subscribers unlimited access to a growing library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. To this end, it looks like Disney is continuing its robust support of PS Plus Premium with the addition of another Star Wars game. How do we know this? Well, because it has filed a rating for the game on PS4 and PS5 in Taiwan. And this would only be done if the game was coming to these platforms. Sometimes rating boards make mistakes, but it's very rare, and it is usually an adding an additional platform or something minor.

So, what did the rating board out of Taiwan specifically rate? Well, according to it Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace on PS1 is coming to PS4 and PS5, in what is almost certainly a PS Plus-related leak. Not only does this rating board leak reveal the port, but it suggests it is happening soon.

All of that said, right now we don't have anything more than this leak. And there is no timeline of when this will change. For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as we await official word from PlayStation or Disney, but there's no reason not to expect this to happen. It's more a matter of when not if.

As for the game, for those who have never heard of it, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is obviously an adaptation of the movie of the same name. Released in 1999 first on PC, but then PS1, it was actually not that well received, at least by critics, garnering Game Rankings scores of 62 and 54, respectively. That said, it did sell appreciable, as you would expect. And for those who were gaming back then, during some of the peaks of Star Wars fandom, it will be a welcomed return, and a long overdue one.

H/T, Gematsu.