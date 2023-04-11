One of the Best Star Wars Games Ever Made Gets Marked Down to $1.84

What is widely considered one of the best Star Wars video games ever made has now received an asinine discount and is currently retailing for under $2. At this point in time, a major new Star Wars game is set to launch later this month when EA and Respawn Entertainment will let loose Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you find yourself having a hard time waiting until Jedi: Survivor drops, though, you can now pass the time by revisiting a classic Star Wars game for virtually nothing.

Available via GameBillet, the beloved RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is now on sale for only $1.84. This represents an 82% discount from the typical price that Knights of the Old Republic tends to go for. As for how long this sale will be lasting, it's only set to be live until the end of the day on Thursday, April 14th. So if you want to take advantage of this discount, you'll have to act pretty fast.

When it comes to the version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic that GameBillet is selling, it's the iteration that is seen on PC through Steam. Although KOTOR is also purchasable for Nintendo Switch, that edition of the RPG isn't the one that is being offered up. If you do happen to make this purchase for Knights of the Old Republic, GameBillet will send you a code for the game that is then redeemable on Steam itself.

"It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith," says the official description of Knights of the Old Republic. "You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, saviour or conqueror... you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!"

Are you going to look to pick up Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for yourself now that it's available for such a small price? Or do you already own this classic game in your own Steam library?