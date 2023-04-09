Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Final Trailer Revealed

To coincide with Star Wars Celebration, the final trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was today unveiled. At this point in time, Jedi: Survivor is only a few weeks out from its late-April release date. And while we've already been getting a much closer look at the game as its launch has continued to draw near, Electronic Arts and developer Repawn Entertainment have now given us one last taste of what the highly-anticipated title will have in store.

All in all, the latest trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (which you can view in the tweet below) highlights many of the new abilities and enemies that protagonist Cal Kestis will be facing off with. Beyond this, it also gives us a better idea about what the game's story will end up centering around. Although Respawn has kept many of the details surrounding Jedi: Survivor under wraps, it definitely seems like the stakes will be much higher for Kestis and his friends this time around.

It’s now or never.



The weight of the galaxy lies on Cal Kestis’ shoulders and the only way to survive is to stand against the darkness. #StarWarsJediSurvivor – Available April 28.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/CeZ93k47F0 pic.twitter.com/hkrQ4JvlYw — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 9, 2023

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games," says the game's official description. "This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times — but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?"

If you didn't already have Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release date circled on your calendar, the sequel is slated to drop later this month on April 27th. When it arrives, it will only be playable on current-generation platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

How do you feel about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor based on this new trailer? Will you be snagging the game for yourself later this month? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.