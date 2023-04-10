Star Wars Celebration 2025 Announced for Japan

Today marked the closing of Star Wars Celebration 2023, and while that news was bittersweet to some fans, it came with the reveal that the next Celebration would be coming in 2025 and the festivities will be taking place in Japan. This will mark only the second time that Celebration has taken place in Japan, with it being the location of Celebration Japan back in 2008. With this year's event seeing the announcement of three new movies, Star Wars Celebration Japan could end up being the first time we get official looks at any of those projects. Star Wars Celebration Japan is set to take place in Chiba, Japan from April 18 to April 20, 2025.

The very first Celebration took place back in 1999 ahead of the debut of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with each subsequent prequel film also earning a Celebration leading into their release. Once that trilogy concluded, Celebration still took place on a regular basis, and while new projects weren't often announced, it still marked an opportunity for fans to gather and share their love of the galaxy far, far away in a variety of ways.

Following the purchase of Lucasfilm by The Walt Disney Company, Celebration became the go-to place for Lucasfilm to make major announcements about the franchise's future. While San Diego Comic-Con serves as one of the biggest events in pop culture that brings in fans for first looks at upcoming films and announcements about beloved properties, Star Wars has instead leaned into Celebration and the D23 Expo as the place to unveil updates.

After Star Wars Celebration Chicago in 2019, it was a three-year wait for Star Wars Celebration in 2022, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, though this resulted in getting two Celebrations in back-to-back years. The wait for Star Wars Celebration Japan in 2025 will surely feel longer than ever, especially given how excited audiences are about the projects that were confirmed at this year's event.

The last film in the franchise was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm confirmed the next three films that audiences can expect. One will come from director Dave Filoni that will serve as the culmination of the worlds of The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka, one will come from director James Mangold and will explore the dawn of the Jedi, and one will come from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and see the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker developing a New Jedi Order.

