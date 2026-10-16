Star Wars Zero Company’s Big Update Lets Players Completely Modify the Experience

Star Wars Zero Company, while received well overall, launched with all sorts of bugs, but it also came stock with a slew of options that gave players control over the game. However, that clearly wasn’t enough for some players. Developer Bit Reactor has just put out an update that significantly expands how players can tinker with their experience, allowing the most masochistic Zero Company officers to make the game downright brutal.

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As shown in its patch notes, Zero Company now gives players greater control over the difficulty but only on fresh saves; don’t expect to flip any of these on during the middle of a run. Here’s a rundown of the new features:

Injury Limits: Players can now set if a character dies permanently after one, two, or three Injuries.

Risk of Death: Static Risk of Death mean characters have a 20% of permanently dying when they fall in battle. Escalating Risk of Death means each Injury a character sustains cranks up their chance of permanently dying by 20%.

Health Progression: Operators can either receive health points for every three or six Focus Points they get, or players can make it so they don’t get any extra health via Focus Points.

Bond Progression: Players can tweak the game so characters won’t start getting bonuses until they hit Bond Level 4 (as opposed to getting them every level).

Advantage Rules: It’s now possible for characters to not get Advantage from area attacks or assists or make it so they only have a 50% chance to get Advantage from certain skills (instead of 100%).

Tactical Modifiers: Players can now change the game so assists can miss, enemies can get critical hits, and the accuracy meter never exceeds 99%.

Lockout Modifiers: There are also now a ton of modifiers that make it impossible to respec talents, class specialization, weapons, and recruit options, all of which lock players down.

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Bit Reactor said all of these more hardcore modifiers were made in direct response to players who wanted a greater challenge. While it still recommends playing on the base difficulty first without mods, these modifiers can be applied to any of the four difficulties and are for “veteran players looking for a more tense and less forgiving experience.”

“We’ve heard that the community wants the ability to increase the game’s difficulty and start campaigns with additional rules, particularly around Injuries and Permadeath,” reads the statement. “We’ve prepared a set of new configurable campaign options that can be enabled when starting a new campaign, allowing players to modify key gameplay rules. These include Advantage generation, Injury and death rules, Assist Shots, progression rates, and more.”

It seems as though more mods are on the way, too. Bit Reactor said it is planning to “explore additional configurations in future updates,” meaning it’s likely more tweaks will come down the line.

This patch didn’t just add modifiers, either. Along with a collection of much-needed bug fixes — especially ones related to the glitchy Overwatch ability — the team lowered the prices for many of the facility upgrades. While it said it wanted to get players to make tough choices, data it gathered revealed players “weren’t engaging deeply with the Upgrade Facility, often because they lacked enough credits to do so.” It previously took a ton of credits to buy permanent upgrades, so these discounts should give players more room to experiment. The cost to recruit other characters also no longer grows as the game progresses and is now just a static 100 credits each time, which should also free up some cash for those in the later acts.

As for balancing, Astromechs can no longer heal or give Access Points out as freely and Scouts aren’t as able to accrue guaranteed Advantage points. Cly, the Mandalorian characters players recruit, has been heavily nerfed, as she can only use her jetpack once per turn and fire off her Electroweb Dart three times per turn. Given her high mobility, this opened her up to “exploitative strategies,” according to Bit Reactor.

It seems as though there is at least now a possibility for this game to have a future, which wasn’t as clear before launch. A report noted how around 80% the studio was furloughed before launch. But the game seems to have sold well. EA announced in early October that Zero Company had sold over a million copies. Such success allowed Bit Reactor to bring back at least some of the furloughed employees, as revealed on the studio’s social media accounts. The exact number is unknown, but even just a partial restoration is better than the vast array of other stories regarding layoffs in the video game industry.

What modifiers sound the most appealing to you? Let us know in the comments.