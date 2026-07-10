DOOM Developer id Software Issues New Official Statement on Recent Layoffs (& It’s Good News)

It’s been a tough week in gaming, as Xbox made massive cuts to its gaming division. Many beloved studios were impacted, including many that gamers assumed might be spared. In particular, DOOM fans were pretty concerned about the rumored size of layoffs at id Software. Now, the studio has released an official statement, and it sounds about as optimistic as it could be given the circumstances.

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On July 10th, the official @idSoftware account on X shared a message from the team. It begins by thanking fans for their support, then quickly addresses concerns about the studio’s future. The key takeaway here is that, according to this official statement, id Software “still have the crew [it needs] to build the games and tech” the company is known for. So while the layoffs are no doubt devastating for those impacted, the studio is confident that it can continue its work on DOOM and more.

Official id Software Statement Affirms Studio Will Keep Making Games

Courtesy of id Software and Bethesda

This new update from id Software is likely a response to ongoing speculation that the studio was so heavily impacted by layoffs that it was functionally shut down. id Software affirms that its studio was indeed impacted by the layoffs, but not as heavily as rumors implied. It goes on to say that the team remaining with the studio is “about the same size” as when they made the 2016 DOOM reboot. While the gaming landscape is quite a bit different in 2026 than it was back then, the team hopes to lean into its “flat studio” philosophy to keep working on new games moving forward.

The major takeaway here is that id Software is not shutting down, even though its team has been reduced. The note ends with a reminder that QuakeCon, Bethesda’s annual gaming convention, is still taking place this August. You can read the full, official statement in the post from id Software below:

A message from id pic.twitter.com/4i4YyjB3xc — id Software (@idSoftware) July 10, 2026

The statement seems largely geared toward reassuring fans that id Software as an entity isn’t going anywhere. No concrete plans are necessarily listed here, aside from reaffirming that QuakeCon is happening. The studio does not currently have any major announced projects following the DOOM: The Dark Ages DLC that dropped on July 7th. This no doubt helped fan the flames of rumors that the studio was being shuttered altogether. From the sound of it, the team is working on something behind the scenes. Whether that’s another DOOM game to follow up on last year’s DOOM: The Dark Ages, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Like every impacted studio under the Xbox umbrella, the team at id Software is taking some time to focus on supporting one another and the impacted team members. But from the sound of it, they do plan to keep chugging forward with the great games fans expect, even with a smaller team. And compared to the rumors that have been circulating this week, that’s pretty good news.

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