Starbreeze Studios Is Waiting On Nintendo To Add Voice Chat To PayDay 2 On Switch

The multiplayer oriented PayDay 2 arrives on Nintendo Switch tomorrow, and it brings hardcore shooter action to the system in a major way. We actually just posted a review for the game, and while it’s engaging and filled with great content, it does come up short in some areas.

Along with some missing content – which will be released over the course of the year – the game also doesn’t offer any kind of voice chat option. And that’s an imperative feature for a game such as PayDay 2, since communication is key to pulling off the perfect heist.

While that’s not a problem with those taking part in a local multiplayer session, it wreaks havoc with certain players online. Fortunately, Starbreeze Studios is working on a solution for this.

According to Kotaku, the publisher is hard at work on adopting Nintendo‘s complicated (but still operable) VOIP app option for voice chat in the game. This process was originally introduced with Splatoon 2, and utilizes a special headset, a mobile device (like a phone) and the Switch system in order to chat with friends in multiplayer sessions. Again, complicated. But having it would certainly beat nothing.

It’s just a matter of waiting on the big “N” to approve the process, which should hopefully be any day now – especially with the game releasing tomorrow. “We are waiting to be able to participate in Nintendo’s VOIP app solution,” the company explained. “As soon as we are given the go-ahead, this is definitely on our list to look into to update.”

Nintendo will hopefully have a less troublesome solution coming up when it launches its Online service later this year, with the ability to use your own headset instead of plugging in device after device to make everything work. Fingers crossed that it’ll have a more practical solution available around E3 time — and something, again, that doesn’t involve a phone.

For now, you can still enjoy what PayDay 2 has to offer when it comes out for the Nintendo Switch tomorrow. If you prefer a game that has working voice chat, you can also check it out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.