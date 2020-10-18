New Stardew Valley Update Will Add Splitscreen Co-Op

✖

The next big update for Stardew Valley, 1.5, will apparently add splitscreen co-op to the popular video game for the first time. Developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone revealed as much earlier this week. The free update was announced earlier this year around the same time that Barone revealed that he was working on several different projects. Barone has even gone so far as to tease the possibility of a Stardew Valley 2. But before that, 1.5 still needs to release, and as noted about it will include splitscreen co-op.

In case you are somehow not already familiar, Stardew Valley is officially described as "an open-ended country-life RPG." Players inherit the old farm plot of their grandfather's in Stardew Valley and set about living, well, a country life. There are crops to grow, characters to interact with, and plenty more. Several free updates have seriously expanded on the video game over the years, and 1.5 seems like it will be similar.

In Stardew Valley 1.5, there will be splitscreen co-op! pic.twitter.com/n7XhPWSuSi — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 16, 2020

“I’m not willing to commit to Stardew Valley 1.6," Barone said earlier this year. "I will say that I definitely love Stardew Valley. I love it as a world and a universe. I don’t think [1.5] will be the end of Stardew Valley. I would not be surprised if there’s another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows? There isn’t currently a Stardew Valley 2; after 1.5, I’ll decide what the next step for Stardew Valley is. But I would say there will probably be another step for Stardew Valley. In the meantime, I’m also working on a couple of new projects – solo projects – so I have plenty to do.”

The 1.5 update does not currently have a release date, but current speculation puts it at somewhere around the end of the year. Stardew Valley itself is available on... pretty much everything. If you have a modern video game console or mobile device, chances are good that you have access to Stardew Valley in some form. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of Stardew Valley adding splitscreen co-op in the 1.5 update? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!