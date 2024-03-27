Stardew Valley Reveals Update 1.6.3 With Patch Notes

Since releasing Update 1.6 into Stardew Valley a week ago, developer Eric Barone (ConcernedApe on Twitter) has been working quickly to implement further patches to iron out some of the issues that have cropped up. Today, Barone released yet another minor patch. Update 1.6.3 is mostly focused on new quality-of-life changes and bug fixes, though there are a few balance adjustments thrown in for good measure. That includes a fix for an issue that was keeping players from accessing Clint's shop and geode service while upgrading your tools. Like many of the fixes, it might seem minor, but it was bugging players and Barone has shown in the past that he is very committed to fixing as many bugs as possible in Stardew Valley.

Alongside the Clint fix, players can expect improvements to features like moss harvesting. Now, you'll earn foraging XP when you pick up moss and moss growth has had a slight change to make it grow slower on sunny summer days. Barone has also instituted a "catch-all" fix for pets. If you get to year two and haven't gotten a pet, you'll be able to start adopting them from Marnie. That's just the tip of the iceberg for all the new changes, and players should be satisfied with the progress Barone continues to make.

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for Update 1.6.3. Stardew Valley is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. This new patch should take us one step closer to Barone moving his focus over to Haunted Chocolatier, his much-anticipated follow-up to Stardew.

Stardew Valley Update 1.6.3 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

The 1.6.3 update is here, which includes some "Quality of Life" changes, bug fixes, and balance adjustments. Patch notes below:



-You can now access Clint's shop and geode service while your tool is being upgraded.

-Increased raccoon bug meat and bat wing request amount

-Harvesting moss now grants 1 foraging exp per moss

-Infinite Power achievement is now more generous with how it activates, allowing pre-1.6 saves to trigger the achievement

-Adds mine cart shortcut to year 1 Spirit's Eve festival

-You now have to collect (not just donate) the 4 prismatic shards for the "Four Precious Stones" Qi Quest

-The JunimoKart Qi Quest now rewards 20 Qi gems (up from 10)

-Adds new cabins to starter layouts for multiplayer.

-Starter cabins now appear in the actual order intended.

-Adult mossy green rain trees boost the moss growth rate of nearby trees

-If a Journal quest title is too wide, the clock icon and the rest of the text will be shifted down to make room

-You can now press the Escape or menu button to "go back" on a shipping menu category page

-Adjustments to moss growth (grows slower on sunny summer days, recovers slower after harvest)

-Reduced meteorite prismatic shard chance (100% -> 25%)

-You can now paint the new cabins (at 3rd upgrade level)

-Ancient seed packets excluded from sale at traveling cart

-Made waterfall and other ambient positional sounds fade out more smoothly

-Added a catch-all case: if it's year 2 and you don't have a pet (for any reason), you can start adoptinng them from Marnie's

-Made berry bush state consistent overnight and on load (both at 20% plus a small new random bonus chance)

-Minor graphical fixes

-Fixes several translation errors and missing translations

-Fixes large character sprites having a visual glitch (e.g. bear, island frog, clint hammering)

-Fixed a visual error in the shop menu if an item's name was longer than the width of the menu

-Fix a crash related to the new festival

-Fix a bug that was causing excess trash to be fished

-Fixed bug preventing Emily's 10 heart mail and event from triggering

-Fixed some graphics issues with Shipping menu

-Fixed several more spawn-out-of-bounds cases

-Added Krobus portrait