Stardew Valley Patch Notes Released for 1.6.2 Update

Stardew Valley players who've been waiting so long for Patch 1.6 are likely still working their way through the mountains of new content it added which were detailed in an extensive set of patch notes, but that doesn't mean the updates have slowed down at all. While players pick apart Patch 1.6, Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone has already put out one update earlier in the week, Patch 1.6.1, and has another that's followed up that one now. That next update is Patch 1.6.2, an update that looks comparable in size next to Patch 1.6.1.

The Stardew Valley creator teased Patch 1.6 prior to its release by sharing one line a day from the patch notes until the update was ready to come out, and it seems he's doing something similar with the follow-up updates for Patch 1.6. A bunch of lines were shared for this early look at the patch notes on Wednesday with the update itself released in full soon afterwards.

Patch notes for Patch 1.6.2 can be seen in full below. In the announcement for the release, Barone reminded players that quick updates like these are pretty common after a major release like Stardew Valley's Patch 1.6. He referred to these as "near-daily" updates, so considering how we've already gotten two of them since the big 1.6 release, Stardew Valley players can probably expect a Patch 1.6.3 to drop before too long with even more fixes.

Stardew Valley Patch 1.6.2 Notes

Fixes an issue with Willy's rod

Fix for invisible tea sprites

Fixed an error in the Luau event in Portuguese

Fix for pre1.6 basic wines looking messed up

Fix for a soft lock if you charged a tool and then strafed to a warp spot, and released the tool while warping

Fix inedible ingredients being poisonous after turning into jelly or pickles

Adds scaling edibility to juice, jellies, wine and pickles

Volcano dwarf bombs now match regular dwarf bombs

Void egg is now poisonous

Adjusted adventure guild open hours on map

Various translation fixes

When Is Stardew Valley Patch 1.6 Coming to Consoles and Mobile?

Stardew Valley players are indeed busy with Patch 1.6 and its follow-up patches right now, but that's only true for Stardew Valley players who have the game on the PC platform via Steam, GOG, or PC Game Pass. While the game's out on other platforms besides PC such as PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, Patch 1.6 and those that follow it have only released on the PC.

Barone addressed the staggered release in a blog post announcing the launch of Patch 1.6. He said this week that console and mobile updates were being worked on, but there's no set release date just yet.

"Console and mobile updates will follow as soon as they are ready," Barone said. "There is no current estimate for that, but they are actively in development."

When the updates are ready for consoles and mobile devices, it could be that changes in Patch 1.6 are bundled with some of the changes made in Patch 1.6.1 and Patch 1.6.2, but we'll know for sure whenever Barone has more to say about console and mobile plans.