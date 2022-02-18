Stardew Valley Player Discovers New Secret Everyone Missed

A new Stardew Valley secret has been discovered and it’s one everyone has been missing and that’s because it’s not possible to find without mods. Like the game itself, the Stardew Valley mods scene is quite vibrant, even all these years after release. Stardew Valley also has a huge collection of secrets and easter eggs, but rarely do these two worlds crossover. As far as we know, just about every easter egg and secret in the game doesn’t require mods to discover, but this latest one does. That said, this secret hasn’t been in the game since release, otherwise, it probably would have been discovered by now. Rather, it was added with update 1.5.

Word of the secret, which is technically no longer a secret, comes the way of Reddit user Kotschi1993, who revealed that they stumbled across the secret accidentally while using the Data Layers mod for the game.

“Started a new game a while ago and just unlocked Ginger Island. “I was searching for the golden Walnuts and forgot a lot of their positions. I still did know that there was some kind of entrance on the right side of that area north of the island farm. But the camera didn’t move, and I thought, I got stuck. So, I used the ‘Data Layers’ mod to show me the accessible tiles at that area. Didn’t know there was a skull hidden in the trees. And you wouldn’t even be able to notice it without mods since it is inaccessible otherwise. Did you guys know it was there?”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how many more secrets like this are in the game, but if there are secrets hidden behind the use of mods, it’s safe to assume there are quite a few behind specific requirements and thus waiting to be triggered.

Stardew Valley is available via Android, iOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch Mac, PlayStation Vita, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s also playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Currently, there’s no word of the game coming to these platforms natively.