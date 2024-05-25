In-Development Stardew Valley x Baldur's Gate 3 Mod Shares Update

Last month a group of modders on X (formerly Twitter) announced that they are building a Stardew Valley mod that will bring the recent but already intensely beloved Dungeons & Dragons video game Baldur's Gate 3 to the popular farming sim. Since it's been about a month since the initial announcement, the head of the developer team Xun (XunHe1145 on X) has shared a new update on the mod to reveal a bit more of what's to come in the mod in a new post. The new additions to the Baldur's Village mod include:

New marriageable NPC: Halsin



Expansion: The map has doubled in size.



Add NPCs like Astarion's siblings and Shadowheart's parents to enrich the story.



It's now compatible with SVE, RV, and ES.



Additionally, the list also notes that the next romanceable companion for the mod will be voted on through Patreon, which the developer team has officially started as people offer to support their efforts. The announcement further notes that "Unfortunately, our programmer withdrew due to personal reasons. We quickly learned to [write] JSON, but we still struggle with bug resolution or achieve complex effects. To make [sure] the Mod keeps high-quality, we have to hire more professional outsourcing."

The programmer leaving also likely contributes to the team creating a Patreon, as well as the fact that building such an involved mod like this with its own maps, dialogues, storylines, and romances takes a lot of time. Regarding these topics, the announcement states that "The funds will be used to hire programming outsourcing and a part of the map outsourcing work. We almost used up all our personal time to make this Mod, and we're still hoping to release the first part in the fall, but we can't make sure now because quality is priority."

While the initial announcement for the Baldur's Village brought out a reply from Xun that said all of the main characters and some popular NPCs like Tiefling wizard Rolan would be included, that may not be able to be the case anymore due to the programmer leaving. Xun responded to another post on X when asked about the additional characters, explaining, "That was the original plan, but now that our programmer has quit, everything has been affected, so we had to find more stable outsourcing help at our own expense, which is why we call for support."

So while it's unfortunately entirely possible the originally intended result for Baldur's Village may not be fully realized anymore, what the team continues to share still has members of both fandoms excited to download the mod in the future regardless.