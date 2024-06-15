Adult Swim Announces New Series From Regular Show Creator, Super Mutant Magic Academy

Regular Show and Close Enough creator J.G. Quintel has a new animated series in the works with Adult Swim, Super Mutant Magic Academy! Adult Swim took the stage over the course of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024 convention this past week to showcase not only some of their biggest current projects airing at the moment such as Smiling Friends, but also reveal a ton of their plans for the future with new shows now in the works for the coming year and beyond. One of these new projects is a comic adaptation coming from Regular Show's original creator.

Regular Show has already taken over the news cycle with the announcement that Cartoon Network is bringing it back with a brand new series with J.G. Quintel at the helm, but Quintel also has a new project now in development for Adult Swim. Teaming up with the creator behind the SuperMutant Magic Academy comics, Jillian Tamaki, Super Mutant Magic Academy will be a brand new animated series produced for Adult Swim by Cartoon Network studios. You can check out the first look at the new Adult Swim series below.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What Is Super Mutant Magic Academy?

As for the new series, Adult Swim teases Super Mutant Magic Academy as such, "Created by Emmy winner J.G. Quintel ('Regular Show') and Jillian Tamaki, this surreal comedy is set at a high school where the student body is a mix of mutants and 'regular' kids. Through eyes of Marsha, a sardonic new transfer student with a mysterious past, the series follows the awkward high school struggles and occasional triumphs of a diverse cast of teens as they stumble through romance, friendships and growing mutant powers. Based on Tamaki's comic series, 'Super Mutant Magic Academy' is produced for Adult Swim by Cartoon Network Studios."

Tamaki's original SuperMutant Magic Academy graphic novel is now available on shelves, and it's teased as such, "The New York Times and New Yorker illustrator Jillian Tamaki is best known for co-creating the award-winning young adult graphic novels Skim and This One Summer—moody and atmospheric bestsellers. SuperMutant Magic Academy, which she has been serializing online for the past four years, paints a teenaged world filled with just as much ennui and uncertainty, but also with a sharp dose of humor and irreverence. Tamaki deftly plays superhero and high-school Hollywood tropes against what adolescence is really like: The SuperMutant Magic Academy is a prep school for mutants and witches, but their paranormal abilities take a backseat to everyday teen concerns.

Science experiments go awry, bake sales are upstaged, and the new kid at school is a cat who will determine the course of human destiny. In one strip, lizard-headed Trixie frets about her nonexistent modeling career; in another, the immortal Everlasting Boy tries to escape this mortal coil to no avail. Throughout it all, closeted Marsha obsesses about her unrequited crush, the cat-eared Wendy. Whether the magic is mundane or miraculous, Tamaki's jokes are precise and devastating."

You can check out all eight seasons of Regular Show now streaming with Max and Hulu.