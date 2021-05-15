Starfield Is Said to Likely Appear at E3 2021

✖

Believe it or not, E3 2021 is less than a month out at this point meaning that it won't be long until a number of video game publishers begin blasting us with reveals, announcements, and all sorts of other news on upcoming titles. Perhaps one of the most notable games that many fans have been hoping to see appear during the course of the event is that of Starfield, which is the next title from Skyrim developer Bethesda Game Studios. Fortunately, if you're also one of those people that wants to get a look at the new sci-fi game, it sounds as though the title should be making an appearance at some point in June.

News of Starfield potentially appearing comes by way of Jeff Grubb, who is a reporter in the video game industry. On the latest episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, Grubb talked about Starfield and informed listeners that he thinks it's quite likely that the title will be showing up during E3 2021. "I will say that Starfield is probably going to be at E3 still," Grubb said plainly.

While this is something that will surely excite a number of fans, Grubb did add the caveat that he still believes Starfield is a bit further out from releasing. "I am less certain about it launching this year. I have said in the past that it's trending towards launching this year and I think that's probably not right," he went on to say. Grubb said that although he never had any confirmation about Starfield's release window, past history with Bethesda Game Studios (specifically with Fallout 4 and Fallout 76) has shown that the developer doesn't like to have much time between its large showcase reveals before then releasing a game. At this point in time, however, Grubb said that he expects the game to be released next year.

Whenever Starfield does end up releasing, though, it sounds like those on PlayStation platforms shouldn't expect it to come their way. In another new report that came out just yesterday, it was reiterated that Starfield should be solely exclusive to the Xbox and PC platforms. Although this isn't much of a shock considering that Bethesda is now owned by Xbox, it does provide some potential clarification on the situation.

So do you remain excited about Starfield? And if the game does appear at E3 2021, what are you hoping to see from it? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.