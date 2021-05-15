Xbox Series X: Huge Upcoming Game Reportedly an Exclusive

✖

The Xbox Series X has reportedly picked up a huge exclusive, though it may not surprise anyone. It's early in the life of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but so far the former is continuing where the PS4 left off and is trouncing the latter in exclusives. Right now, the Xbox Series X doesn't have a single notable exclusive while the PS5 has Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Returnal, and soon Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Later this year, the Xbox Series X will finally add to its offering with Halo Infinite, which is bigger than every aforementioned PS5 exclusive. And according to a new report, it will add to this with Starfield, another huge release, not long after.

According to industry insider and Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grubb, Starfield is an Xbox console exclusive. In other words, while it's coming to PC, it won't be coming to PS5, PS4, or any other console. Echoing this claim is fellow insider and leaker Nick "Shpeshal_Nick" Baker, who also notes the game may be releasing this year, or at least that's the aim.

"Starfield was never going to be anything other than exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem," added Baker. "Also, for those wondering, yes, Starfield is and always was intended to release in 2021. Whether it makes it or not is another matter."

If these reports are true, Xbox could finish 2021 with both Halo Infinite and Starfield under its belt, which tops anything PlayStation 5 currently has or will have by the end of the year, unless the new God of War hits its 2021 release window like Horizon Forbidden West is apparently going to do. That said, according to reports, the new God of War isn't releasing this year.

At the moment of publishing, neither Xbox nor Bethesda have commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here or peep the relevant links right below: