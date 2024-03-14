Major Starfield Discount Makes Bethesda Game Cheaper Than Ever Before

A major Starfield discount has made the Bethesda game cheaper than it has even been before, at least on Steam. It has been a little over six months since the release of Starfield by Bethesda Game Studios via Xbox Series X|S and PC. Many who intend on playing it have either already picked it up or done so via Xbox Game Pass. If you haven't checked out the spacefaring RPG though, now is a good time to do so, as you can get a Steam code for cheaper than you ever could before.

The deal comes the way of Fanatical, who is offering 44 percent off the game. This is 11 percent off more than it has ever been on Steam, which is also how much it currently is off on Steam. On Steam, it is $46.89, down from $69.99. A Steam code via Fanatical though gets the game under $40 or, more specifically, $39.54.

What is the catch? Well, the catch is this deal is only available until tomorrow, March 15. As of the moment of writing this, it is specifically available for another 22 hours. If you end up missing out on this deal, you can still nab it on Steam directly, until March 21, but only for 33 percent off.

If you decide to buy and play this game via this deal, you will need to set aside at least 23 hours to beat the game. If you want to experience the bulk of side content, you will need more like 70 hours. And then completionists will need even way more than this or, more specifically, about 150 hours.

"In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people," reads an official blurb about the game. "You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."

"During my time with Starfield, I've gotten lost in caves and abandoned research facilities for no real reason at all, only to come out much richer with off-the-books 'quests' completed and a more fleshed-out world to show for it," reads the opening of our official Starfield review. " I've also gone up against more bullet sponges than I care to recall, with some enemies floating away comically in a low-gravity environment after a single smack while others soaked up shotgun shells like their spacesuits were as alien as some of the lifeforms you'll come across. Across those journeys, I've experienced the highs and lows of companionship, such as finding the perfect crewmate only for them to end up abandoned when they returned home bugged and unable to speak. Suffice it to say, Bethesda is definitely back."