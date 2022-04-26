New Starfield Video From Bethesda Is All About Music

✖

Bethesda has released a new video for Starfield that centers on the music that will be featured in the upcoming RPG. Over the past 15 years or so, Bethesda Game Studios has frequently collaborated with composer Inon Zur on video games that have included Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. Now, with Starfield, Bethesda is working with Zur once again and has talked more about the process of creating the soundtrack for this new IP.

Released as the third episode of an ongoing video series all about Starfield, Bethesda revealed new footage of Zur talking about the creation of the game's music. Zur, who talks with Bethesda's audio director Mark Lampert in the video, explained that much of the focus on the music for Starfield centered around first nailing the game's main theme. Once this was finalized, Zur and Lampert said that a lot of the work creating the soundtrack naturally fell into place afterward.

The music of Starfield will accompany you on your greatest adventures yet.



In today’s Into the Starfield, learn about its creation from composer @InonZur and @BethesdaStudios Audio Director Mark Lampert. pic.twitter.com/3h0jC36yME — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) April 26, 2022

Lampert went on to talk about in the video how the music for Starfield has to be developed with the idea that it would be a sort of "companion" for the player over the course of their journey. As such, a lot of the music had to be created in such a way that it would feel scripted to what a person is experiencing in-game, even though the musical cues weren't created to coincide with what is often happening on screen.

As you can surely guess, this new video also features a whole lot of the music in question that will end up being featured in Starfield. So if nothing else, this new video is worth checking out solely if you want to hear more of what the soundtrack is going to sound like.

For now, Starfield is slated to launch later this year on November 11, 2022. When the game does arrive, it will be coming to both Xbox Series X and PC platforms.

Are you looking forward to seeing what the full score for Starfield will have in store? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.