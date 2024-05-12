Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Art

On May 12th, 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released on Nintendo Switch. The long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom proved to be one of the biggest, and most highly-acclaimed games of the year. Hard as it might be to believe, it's been one year since the game's release, and Zelda's official Japanese Twitter account is celebrating with a brand-new piece of art based on the game. The art shows Zelda falling from the skies above Hyrule, with Link diving towards her rescue.

The new art based on Tears of the Kingdom can be found below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Tears of the Kingdom Anniversary Wallpaper Download

The skies above Hyrule played a pivotal part in the narrative for Tears of the Kingdom, and there have been a lot of images depicting Link and Zelda falling or diving to the surface since then. This new piece of art is pretty gorgeous though, and Nintendo has also offered it as a free wallpaper download that can be used on smartphones. A My Nintendo Account is technically required to obtain it, and it hasn't been officially added to the U.S. My Nintendo rewards as of this writing. However, the site is really easy to navigate, and readers that want to download it for their own device can do so on Nintendo's official Japanese website right here.

Tears of the Kingdom Sales on Switch

In just a year, Tears of the Kingdom has become one of the best-selling video games on Nintendo Switch. Last week, Nintendo updated its list of top-selling games on the console, and the latest Zelda adventure has a firm place in the top 10. So far, Tears of the Kingdom has sold 20.61 million copies worldwide. It still has a little while to go before the game can reach Breath of the Wild, however, which is currently sitting at 31.85 million copies.

Readers should note that these figures only account for sales of games that were published by Nintendo, and do not include third-party games. While Tears of the Kingdom was a massive hit for Nintendo in 2023, it actually wasn't Switch's biggest seller in Japan last year; that honor actually goes to Suika Game, which also beat out titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Pikmin 4. We don't know if that popularity has extended worldwide, or if Suika Game has managed to continue that pace, but it's pretty shocking to see!

What do you think of this anniversary art for Tears of the Kingdom? Are you still enjoying the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!