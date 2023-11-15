Stranger Things Star David Harbour Loves Starfield

Stranger Things actor David Harbour is a big fan of Starfield. 2023 has been an absurd year for video games, almost to the point of being overwhelming. Since the start of the year, we have been treated with generation defining games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Final Fantasy XVI, Baldur's Gate 3, and many, many more. A lot of these games have been anticipated for many years, such as Starfield, a game announced in 2018. It was a long road to get here, but Bethesda finally released its first new single player RPG since 2015's Fallout 4. A lot has already been said about the game with some saying it's amazing, others saying it was underwhelming, and so on. It's sort of a divisive game made even more divisive due to the console wars since Xbox acquired Bethesda.

However, one of Hollywood's biggest stars is enjoying it a lot: David Harbour. The Marvel/Strange Things actor spoke to IGN and noted that he is aware there's a lot of "controversy" around the game, Bethesda, and director Todd Howard, but it hasn't impacted his enjoyment. Harbour even went as far to say that he "loved" Starfield and was taking advantage of exploits to get infinite money and whatnot. As for if David Harbour created himself in Starfield, the actor was horrified of the idea and claimed his character is "extremely young and extremely handsome". He also praised how rich the world of Bethesda games are despite all of the flaws they often come with.

David Harbour spoke a bit about his gaming habits earlier this year after it was announced he'd be in the Alone in the Dark reboot (coming next year) and starred in the Gran Turismo movie. The actor is a big gamer and has been for quite a long time, but prefers to play by himself and doesn't partake in any game nights with his younger co-stars. Amazon is making a Fallout TV series and while the first season has already been shot, Harbour does seem like he'd fit right into that world if there are any possible roles in a hypothetical second season.