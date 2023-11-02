Starfield Teases Major New Feature Being Added

A new Starfield update is releasing next week, and it will come with a new feature, or at least a new feature for some players. Taking to the official Bethesda Game Studios Twitter account, the developer behind Starfield relayed word that it has been working hard on not just a new update, but more than one update, including one that will release into Steam Beta next week. And this update will feature Nvidia DLSS support.

"We've been hard at work on Starfield updates and will be putting our next one into Steam Beta next week," reads the tweet. "This update will feature Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimizations and improvements. You'll be able to opt-in to try it via the Steam Beta options. We'd love your feedback before it goes live for all PC and Xbox players after that. Stay tuned for the specifics soon, and thanks for playing! Note, DLSS is for PC Nvidia users only. We'll also have AMD FSR3 support in a future update."

When this update will release to the wider public, Bethesda Game Studios doesn't say. As noted, it sounds like there's more than one update in the works, but it sounds like before any of these come out, this will come out. If this is the case, it could be at least a couple more weeks before Starfield gets a new update.

Starfield is available via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as a standard, $79.99, purchase, as well as via Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on the sci-fi RPG -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.

"During my time with Starfield, I've gotten lost in caves and abandoned research facilities for no real reason at all, only to come out much richer with off-the-books 'quests' completed and a more fleshed-out world to show for it," reads the opening of our review of the game. "I've also gone up against more bullet sponges than I care to recall, with some enemies floating away comically in a low-gravity environment after a single smack while others soaked up shotgun shells like their spacesuits were as alien as some of the lifeforms you'll come across. Across those journeys, I've experienced the highs and lows of companionship, such as finding the perfect crewmate only for them to end up abandoned when they returned home bugged and unable to speak. Suffice it to say, Bethesda is definitely back."