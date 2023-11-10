Starfield Gets Another Beta Update, New Patch Notes Revealed

Starfield players just recently got the opportunity to test out the game's next update ahead of launch, and this week, that update got an update. A new set of patch notes for Starfield's Steam beta branch was released on Friday to further iterate on some of the changes made in the original update including several changes directed at DLSS, the feature that PC players have been looking forward to. That newer update in question is now available, so if you've been trying out beta changes ever since they released on November 8th, you've got a bit more to check out now.

But given how the original update was the one that actually added new features, this one released on November 10th is more so Bethesda refining the features and changes released previously. The patch notes for the November 10th update are as follows:

Starfield Steam Beta Update for November 10th

Graphics

Improved DLSS overall stability.

Fixed an issue with DLSS Frame Generation where occasionally a blur effect could be seen and the screen could turn black.

Fixed an issue with DLSS Frame Generation where occasionally blurring or ghosting artifacts could be seen on characters.

Fixed an issue where some grain/sharpening could be observed in very dark areas with DLSS enabled.

UI

Fixed an issue where DLSS preset was defaulting from Quality to Performance or vice versa upon exiting the Display settings.

Fixed an issue where DLSS Frame Generation couldn't be turned on correctly unless DLSS is enabled.

Improved Display settings to force V-sync off when DLSS Frame Generation is turned on.

Improved Display settings DLSS localization.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where occasionally the camera could shake incorrectly during Traveling, Grav Jumping, Docking, or Landing transitions.

What's DLSS?

So, what's the big to-do about this DLSS feature that players have been pining after ever since Starfield released? For Xbox users, it won't mean much, but for PC users, it's a feature of Nvidia's that stands to make Starfield run better on players' setups. Bethesda alerted players to its arrival in the November 8th patch with a warning about making sure everything's configured correctly so that you can actually use the feature.

"This update introduces Nvidia DLSS support for our PC players. Compatible Nvidia graphic cards can now use DLSS Super Resolution, Deep Learning Anti-aliasing (DLAA), Nvidia Reflex Low Latency, and DLSS Frame generation. Please note: While DLSS Frame Generation is active, VSync needs to be toggled OFF to see the benefit. We are working to automatically adjust this setting in a future update."

Starfield's beta update is now available on Steam for those who opt into it.