Conan O'Brien Plays Starfield, Tries to Romance Everyone He Sees

Conan O'Brien has brought back his Clueless Gamer series for the release of Starfield. In the early 2010s, comedian Conan O'Brien began one of his most popular series on his TBS show: Clueless Gamer. The series has Conan playing whatever new video game is relevant and stumble his way through it, as he doesn't normally play video games. As you might imagine, his hilarious improv abilities combined with how unpredictable a game can be lead to some really hilarious moments. He'd later bring on celebrity guests like Bill Hader to play games like God of War with him and it was consistently funny. The series has slowed down in recent years, but it's now back for one of 2023's biggest games.

The new Clueless Gamer episode sees Conan O'Brien return to play Starfield. However, the episode is also advertising a new line of Samsung televisions, but specifically the Samsung 85" Class Neo QLED 8K TV (QN900C). The television features a gaming hub that allows users access to an Xbox app that they can then stream games to the television. Essentially, you can play a game like Starfield without even owning a console. All you need is the properly supported Samsung TV and a bluetooth controller, making games all the more accessible. Conan gets up to a lot of chaos during his time with Starfield by blowing up innocent bystanders in space, romancing various companions, and much more. You can check out the episode below.

"Gaming is more popular than ever – in fact, there are billions of gamers worldwide today, and the category is only continuing to grow," said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. "Whether you're the most advanced or the most clueless, one thing is true – everyone can appreciate technology that makes gameplay easy, and brings you into the action with unmatched detail. That's where Samsung comes in."

It's unclear if Conan will return to play more games in the future or if this is just a one-off to help promote the new Samsung TVs. Either way, it's great to see him wreaking havoc in one of the best games of the year and also showing how accessible games are getting with new technology.