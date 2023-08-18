Post Malone Is Hyped for Starfield

Post Malone is on the Starfield hype train. Starfield is one of the biggest games of not just the year, but probably the generation. That may sound like hyperbole, but given Bethesda's Skyrim is still talked about as one of the great RPGs, it's not out of the question. A lot is riding on this game as well since it was announced in 2018 and has been hyped up as Bethesda's next big thing. It's the first new IP from the developer in quite a while and it's Xbox's first time publishing one of Bethesda's big RPGs as an exclusive, which will set the precedent for games like The Elder Scrolls VI.

Now that Starfield is just a few short weeks away, hype is at an all-time high. The marketing is in full swing, review codes are now in the wild and people are playing it, and you can likely expect one last big push from Microsoft. To show just how big the hype has gotten, rapper Post Malone has confirmed he will absolutely be there when Starfield releases. When signing autographs, Post Malone was asked whether or not he'd be playing Starfield in September. His response was nothing short of enthusiastic, noting he has prepared for the occasion despite the fact he will be on tour for the foreseeable future.

"F**k yeah I'm gonna play the s**t out of Starfield," said Post Malone. "I'm so excited, I'm gonna be on tour, but I got a nice little rig to play on tour!"

I waited in the 105+ heat for 7 hours just to ask @PostMalone this 😁🚀💫💘 #Starfield pic.twitter.com/WAbJbvPtmG — Kate (@Katelynnpwnz) August 16, 2023

As of right now, Starfield is expected to be one of the biggest games of the year. It will be interesting to see where it lands in terms of reception as RPG fans have been spoiled this year. Games like Baldur's Gate 3 and even Tears of the Kingdom have all done gangbusters critically and commercially. The bar has been raised for Starfield, but if it's polished it should be a huge win.

Starfield will release in early access on September 1st and September 8th for everyone else.