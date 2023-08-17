6-Game Steam Bundle of Space Games Gets Players Ready for Starfield

Humble Bundle is well-known at this point for giving fans access to massive game bundles at a discount. It also often includes Steam keys for the games it includes in those bundles. Of course, Humble also generally provides players with a key to use the game outside of Steam if they choose, so you can still usually get the bundles even if you don't use Valve's storefront. Either way, the latest bundle from Humble is all about space, providing the perfect distraction for anyone waiting for Starfield's September 6 release. This bundle includes six games, an expansion, and a coupon for a further expansion.

The big highlights here are The Outer Worlds and High on Life. Obviously, several of the other games are also highly regarded, but those two stand out as the biggest games in this bundle. Plus, if you get the full bundle for $30, you'll also get access to The Outer Worlds' Expansion Pass, giving you even more content for that game. It's worth mentioning that you can downsize the bundle to lower tiers if you don't want all the games, but the eight-item bundle is definitely going to give you the most bang for your buck. Here is a full list of all of the games available in the latest Humble Bundle.

High on Life

"Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you've really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero's call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen."

The Outer Worlds

"Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable."

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass

"The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass includes two story expansions bundled at a discount. Experience mysterious new conflicts, intriguing quests, strange new locations, outlandish weapons, devious characters, and additional ways to aid or defy the Board of Halcyon in two new narrative expansions for the darkly-humorous, critically-acclaimed, and award-winning sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division."

Trover Saves the Universe

"Your dogs have been dognapped by a beaked lunatic named Glorkon who stuffed them into his eye holes and is using their life essence to destroy the universe. You're partnered with Trover, a little purple eye-hole monster who isn't a huge fan of working or being put in the position of having to save the universe. He's also not that big a fan of you quite frankly, and neither am I. (Jk, you're great)"

The Entropy Centre

"The Entropy Centre is a mind-bending puzzle adventure where you reverse objects through time to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles and conundrums."

Journey the Savage Planet

"WELCOME TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace – The 4th best interstellar space exploration company – Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck!"

NOTE: You'll also get a 55% coupon for Journey the Savage Planet's Hot Garbage DLC.

Breathedge

"Breathedge is an ironic outer space survival adventure game. Take on the role of a simple guy called the Man who is just carrying his grandpa's ashes to a galactic funeral and suddenly finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy."