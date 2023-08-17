Starfield Is Bringing Back Another Popular Elder Scrolls Feature

After what feels like years of waiting, Starfield's release date is almost here. Bethesda's space adventure is taking the developer's tried-and-true RPG formula to the next frontier. While the team hasn't ever taken things to space, its previous games absolutely inform what fans can expect in Starfield. After all, with blockbusters like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls in its catalog, it only makes to bring some of those systems forward. In a recent Discord Q&A, Bethesda developers revealed that Starfield is taking cues from Skyrim in at least one key way: the jail system.

In a Discord Q&A session from August 16, Bethesda's Will Shen responded to a question about whether Starfield has a jail system for when players commit crimes. Shen said, "Yes, you can elect to go to jail or pay a fine when you're arrested (or even resist arrest and try to escape)." Emil Pagliarulo followed that up by saying, "Yup. The Settled Systems is more like Skyrim than Fallout 4's Commonwealth in that regard. There's civilization, there's government, and there are laws. And in a couple cases, we actually explore the themes of crime and punishment in our futuristic universe."

As you can see, the team has some type of law force trying to keep the peace across the galaxy. Similar to how you'd be stopped for committing crimes in The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, you'll be forced to deal with the space police if you decide to go against the law. Obviously, we don't yet know the specifics of how everything will work based on this, but we can guess that you'll have the same level of freedom to interact with the law that players did in Skyrim. Whether you decide to take your lumps and go to jail or try to bribe the police to stay out of the slammer, it'll be totally up to you. Things like that are what make Starfield into the open-world experience fans are so excited to play.

Starfield comes to Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6. The game has recently gone gold, which means you'll soon be able to preload the game and have it ready to play as soon as it goes live.