Starfield Confirms Fan-Favorite Skyrim Feature Is Back

It's been confirmed that a fan-favorite feature from previous Bethesda Game Studios' games -- such as Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Fallout 4 -- is returning with Starfield. And it's a feature that is missing from so many other games for no discernible reason. That said, this is changing, with more and more games understanding it's very important in any game that has a character creator, especially an RPG. That feature is the ability to change your character at any point in the game. In other words, you're not stuck with a monstrosity the entire game if you get it wrong in the character creator.

With some games putting so much emphasis on character creation, including Starfield, it's not very surprising to see these restrictions from yesteryear lifted. If you spend resources providing players with a robust character creator, it only makes sense you let them use it as much as they want.

It's also an important feature because sometimes how a character looks in the character creator isn't representative of how they will look in the game. Sometimes a character looks good in the character creator, in certain lighting and certain angles, and then you get to a cutscene in the game and they look very different. Suffice to say, Starfield fans are excited about this feature.

Starfield is set to release worldwide on September 6 via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. When it releases it will be available via Xbox Game Pass and a normal purchase of $69.99. For our previous and extensive news coverage on the Bethesda game, click here.

"Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery," reads an official blurb about the game. "In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."