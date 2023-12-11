New Starfield Update Fixes "Pet Rock" Bug, Patch Notes Revealed

Bethesda has today released a new update for Starfield across Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms that resolves a very notable bug. Since launching back in September, Bethesda has continued to release Starfield patches at a steady cadence and has been working closely with the game's community to test out various updates in beta forms. Now, the latest update for the spacefaring RPG has gone live, although it's a particularly small one this time around.

Available to download at this very moment, update version 1.8.88 for Starfield looks to only resolve a handful of problems. Most notably, the patch fixes the "pet rock" bug that would see various debris getting stuck to the player's ship when traveling through space. Upon downloading this patch, Bethesda said that any matter that was previously hugging the side of your spacecraft will now disappear.

Other than this fix, the latest Starfield update doesn't do a whole lot else. Bethesda has resolved one additional issue tied to guns not spawning properly upon loading a save file and has also made Starfield more stable which should prevent crashes from transpiring during long play sessions. For now, it's not known when the next update for the game will be released, but there's a good chance that it could be much larger than the one that's out now.

If you'd like to get a look at the full patch notes for today's new Starfield update, you can find them attached down below.

Starfield Update 1.8.88 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY:

Addressed an issue that would cause space matter to become stuck to player's ship during space travel. Loading a save will now remove the space clingon. Please note: This fix should address any space matter being stuck in your travels, but not in instances where player ships have New Atlantis attached. A fix for that will be released in a later update.

OUTPOST:

Fixed an issue that prevents random guns from spawning in a newly created Weapon Case after loading a save.

SAVE/LOAD: