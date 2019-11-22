State of Decay 2 Coming to Steam Early 2020

Developer Undead Labs and publisher Xbox Game Studios have announced that the former’s most recent release, State of Decay 2, is coming to Steam sometime in early 2020. When specifically, isn’t divulged, but given that the release window is right around the corner should mean we’ll know more specifics soon. As you may know, State of Decay 2 first launched for Xbox One and PC back in May 2018. However, at the time, Microsoft was publishing games on Steam. So, as of right now, it’s only available on the Microsoft Store. However, that will change early next year.

Interestingly, Undead Labds teases that there are more surprises coming on this front in the coming months, suggesting there’s more to this port than, well, just a port. However, for now, it’s not talking about these surprises, but it’s claiming on the Steam page this is the studio’s “best-ever vision of the zombie apocalypse.”

“State of Decay 2 is an open-world survival fantasy game for you and up to three co-op friends,” reads an official pitch of the game. “After a zombie apocalypse, your small group of survivors seek to rebuild a small corner of civilization, and you get to make all the decisions about how that happens. You decide who to recruit to your team, where to settle your community, how to fortify and upgrade your base, and when it’s time to move to greener pastures. You select which survivor to bring along on a scavenging run for the food and ammo you need, and who you’ll use to fight off the zombies attacking your base. You choose how you’ll deal with other people who move into your town. Will you be friendly and welcoming… or will you aggressively defend your territory?”

State of Decay 2 is currently available on Xbox One and PC via the Microsoft Store. Again, there’s no word when the game will hit Steam, but expect more news probably sometime in January or early February.