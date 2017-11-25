State of Decay listed for $60 on Amazon, Best Buy and More

Since its debut in 2013, Undead Labs’ State of Decay has sold over 4.5 million copies thanks to its daring narrative and refreshing gameplay that made it stand out among the decade’s zombie survival games. The sequel, State of Decay 2, is scheduled to hit Xbox One and Windows 10 in Spring of 2018, but eager players are beginning to uncover other details about the game’s release — namely, the price.

ResetEra forum user Fiery Phoenix noted today that Amazon’s price listing (20% off with Prime) for the game went live this morning, and it seems that Best Buy, GameStop, and other retailers also have it listed. The $60 price tag is double the total of the original game, and the title remains a Microsoft exclusive for now.

For anyone hoping to get the game via Steam, a statement from the official website says that players should “[s]tay tuned – we’ll have more to share in the future.”

The game is expected to pattern after the original State of Decay (with a shiny new Unreal Engine 4 addition and 4k capabilities) as an open world zombie survival game, with additional tasks like setting up and styling bases and choices for the player to make that impact the storyline. When the first game originally released, it sold 250,000 copies in 48 hours via Xbox Live sales only — with virtually no advertising and no hard copies available in stores.

State of Decay 2 promises even more stomach-twisting decision-making moments, putting the player in charge of life or death situations. The fall-out from those choices apparently follows the player throughout the game’s story, but what makes the sequel so interesting is the added co-op mode. The player is given the ability to drop in and out of other player’s games, with heavy consequences if they fail — when you die in your friend’s game, you die in yours, too.

State of Decay 2 is set for release on March 31st, 2018.