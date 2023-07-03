Steam's Top Two Sellers Right Now Are Two Unexpected Indie Games

The top two best-selling games on Steam right now are two indie games that nobody expected to be as popular as they are proving to be. The first of these two games has been atop the Steam Best-Selling charts since it came out back on June 15. In other words, it's been the top dog on Steam for a while now. That game is BattleBit Remastered, which has now been the top-selling game on Steam for going on its third week making it easily the biggest surprise hit so far this year.

Developed by three single developers that go by the names SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse, the game has a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 91 percent of over 36,000 user reviews rating the game positively. Of course, the fact the game is only $14.99 -- a price point that could go up whenever it leaves Steam Early Access -- probably juices its popularity substantially, however, you only achieve this level of staying power by delivering a high-quality experience in an online shooter genre that has seen a lot of flops recently.

BattleBit Remastered: "BattleBit Remastered is a low-poly, massive multiplayer FPS, supporting 254 players per server. Battle on a near-fully destructible map with various vehicles!"

The second best-selling game on Steam right now is a little game called Dave the Diver, which released on June 28 after a period in Steam Early Access. Between early access and since its 1.0 release, the game has amassed almost 17,000 user reviews, 96 percent of which are positive, giving the game the rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating. Developed and published by Mintrocket, the game is not going to replicate the success of the one game above it, but it is surely unexpected to see the game hanging onto the number two spot for the second week running.

Dave the Diver: "Dave the Diver is a casual, singleplayer adventure RPG featuring deep-sea exploration and fishing during the day and sushi restaurant management at night. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole."

