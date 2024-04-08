Steam $1 Sale Is Back With New Games

The 1 for $1 Steam sale from Fanatical is back with 20 new games for players to choose from. Just like last time, it is a build your own bundle deal. To this end, the options are one game for $1, five games for $2.99, or 10 games for $4.99. Of course, the 10-game offer is the best deal here, but trying to find 10 games you want from the list of 20 below isn't the easiest task. While there are some notable and quality games included, there are a few more random, filler games you likely have never heard of as well.

Like the previous sale, this is as supplies last. At the moment of publishing, free Steam codes remain available for each game below, but by the time you are reading this, it is possible this has changed. As for what we recommended, The Hong Kong Massacre would be a good pick up for a dollar. The Town of Light, Dusk 82, and Time on Frog Island also wouldn't be bad pick ups for $1.

"Jump into a bright new season of gaming with the Build your own Spring Bundle 2024," reads Fanatical's pitch of the sale. "Open up an bumper bundle of gaming goodness, including the violent top-down shooter The Hong Kong Massacre, the retro arcade classic Dusk '82: Ultimate Edition, the chilled and charming Time on Frog Island adventure, twin-stick shooter action-adventure Trifox, the fantastically addictive food truck management Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, and many more."

The Hong Kong Massacre



Time on Frog Island

Trifox

The Town of Light



Metamorphosis



Dr Livingstone, I Presume? Reversed Escape Room



What Lies in the Multiverse



X-Morph: Defense Complete Pack



Mythic Ocean



Super Galaxy Squadron EX Turbo



DUSK '82: Ultimate Edition



Big Bang West



Northmark: Hour of the Wolf



Latte Stand Tycoon +



Just Die Already



Samudra

Don't Be Afraid



Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!



Flame Keeper



Zombie Driver HD Complete Edition



As for Steam Deck compatibility, some of the games above support the handheld Valve machine, others don't, so be sure to check out Steam Deck compatibility before you choose which game or games to download if you plan on using your Steam Deck to play said Steam games.

