The Elder Scrolls Game Is Free on Steam, But Not For Long

Steam users can currently grab an Elder Scrolls game for free, but they will have to act fast as free keys for the game in question are rapidly running out. The offer comes the way of Alienware Arena, which at the moment of writing this, only has 996 keys remaining. There is no expiration date on the offer, but availability will likely run dry before the end of the weekend, if not by the end of the day. Once claimed though, the game is yours to keep. And the up-front requirements are minimal. All you need is an account with Alienware Arena, which costs nothing, or connect your Discord.

As for The Elder Scrolls game, it is not a mainline entry, which rules out The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and the older games in the series before it. Rather, the free Steam keys are for The Elder Scrolls Online, which normally costs Steam users $19.99 to buy into.

Why the game is being given away for free by Alienware Arena, we don't know, but it coincides with a free Steam trial for the game that runs through the weekend into Monday. If you want to continue to play the game after this trial though, without paying for a copy, you will need to take advantage of this offer.

For those unfamiliar with the product -- which unfortunately does not support the Steam Deck -- it debuted back in 2014 via ZeniMax Online Studios. And at first, it was a bit contentious, but over time through support for the game, bolstered with DLC and expansion releases, it has grown into a robust offering that remains popular a decade later. Below, you can read more about the online RPG and check out the newest trailer for its latest expansion, Gold Road.

"Experience an ever-expanding story across all of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, an award-winning online RPG," reads an official blurb about the game. "Explore a rich, living world with friends or embark upon a solo adventure. Enjoy complete control over how your character looks and plays, from the weapons you wield to the skills you learn – the choices you make will shape your destiny. Welcome to a world without limits."

