Steam Deck OLED Announced by Valve

Valve has today announced that it will soon be releasing an OLED model of the Steam Deck, its popular handheld PC device. Back in 2021, Nintendo released an OLED version of the Switch, which came with an improved screen that improved the fidelity of games quite substantially. Now, Valve will be doing the same thing with the Steam Deck, although this OLED version of the platform is poised to also get some other big internal upgrades.

Shown off on Steam's website, the Steam Deck OLED will come in two variants: a 512GB version and a 1TB iteration. Along with now featuring an OLED screen, the new Steam Deck will also contain an improved battery, better Wifi, and an upgraded fan that will keep the system cooler. Additionally, the Steam Deck OLED is now a bit lighter than the original model, but not by much. As for its cost, the 512GB version will retail for $549 while the 1TB model will cost $649. Both handhelds will then begin shipping on November 16 with pre-orders beginning soon.

"All the things you love about Steam Deck, now with an OLED screen, better battery life, faster WiFi, and more," says Valve's official description of the new device. "Steam Deck's HDR OLED display is designed from the ground up for gaming, with striking contrast, brilliant clarity, and a larger picture. With more colors, pure blacks, and amazing motion rendition, you'll see your games in a new light."

Introducing Steam Deck OLED. Featuring an HDR OLED screen, longer battery life, and faster downloads. Available November 16th.



To celebrate the launch of the Steam Deck OLED, Valve will also be releasing a Limited Edition version of the platform in the United States and Canada. This version of the platform will boast a translucent look, which is similar to many video game consoles and handhelds that launched in the 90s and early 2000s. Valve notes that this Steam Deck OLED will be "highly limited" and is described as an "experiment" for the company. As such, if there is enough interest in this model, Valve says it will "continue to explore more colorways in the future.."

What do you happen to think about the Steam Deck OLED based on what has been shown so far? Are you planning to pick up this new version of the platform for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.