Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A new Steam deal gives you a game for free. The game in question isn't the latest or greatest release on Steam, but it is a game that has received a warm reception from Steam users. It's also listed as Steam Deck Verified, which means owners of the handheld Valve machine can trust the game runs on the Steam Deck as it should. Meanwhile, this free download specifically saves Steam users from having to spend $5 on Steam to buy the game.

As for the free download, it actually doesn't come from Valve directly, but a third-party, Fanatical, an authorized seller of Steam keys. It regularly gives out free Steam codes for signing up for its newsletter, which costs nothing and can be unsubscribed to whenever. That said this deal -- which gives you a code of Nomad Survival -- can only be had for a limited time.

As alluded to, Steam users received the game warmly when it was released on October 8, 2022. To this end, 89 percent of of 1,441 user reviews for the game are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" user review score. This is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

"Nomad Survival is an auto-attacking, wave clearing, time-based Roguelite, where you can expect to become stronger as you play through each run as you upgrade your stats," reads an official description of the game. "The gameplay involves waves of enemies from all angles coming to defeat you, with each minute changing what types of enemies may be coming and how they behave in a predictable fashion. You control the movement of your Character, automatically using abilities available to you to defeat your foes, acquiring new abilities (or leveling up old ones) whenever you acquire enough experience to level up."

If you're interested in checking out the game, you can check out a trailer here. Meanwhile, if you like what you see in the trailer and get the game for free via Fanatical, expect a game that takes roughly 20-40 hours, depending on your playstyle. That said, it's important to remember this offer is only available as supplies last, so by the time you're reading this, it's quite possible none of this is applicable anymore.