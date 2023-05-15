Steam Users Can Now Play Its Most Controversial Game for Practically Free

Steam users can now play one of the most controversial games ever released for practically free, and by practically free, we mean for only $0.99. Normally to download and play the game on Steam you need to fork over $9.99, but the game is currently on sale and discounted 90 percent. The catch is this deal expires later today. In other words, by the time you're reading this, it may have very well expired.

As for the game, it's Postal 2, an open-world first-person shooter from 2003 and Arizona-based developer Running with Scissors. And if you were around in 2003, you will remember this game for all the controversey it casued when it was released. For example, the Office of Film and Literature Classification in New Zealand banned the game, citing its over-the-top violent content among other things. In fact, distribution or purchase of the game was illegal and could land you 10 years in prison and a fine of $50,000. In addition to New Zealand, Australia also banned the game while the German version was banned from Steam in 2016. Meanwhile, in Sweden a local distributor of the game was brought to court by the Chancellor of Justice.

In addition to getting banned in many places, in 2008 it was said to inspire a three-week-long arson and theft spree in Gaston County, North Carolina that was carried out by three 19 year olds. This obviously did not help its reputation.

If the game was released in the modern day it would almost certainly would have grabbed little attention let alone generated controversy as the standards on violence in games has since changed. That said, it was a big talking point in the early 2000s, and all of ths chatter made the game a commercial success despite being a critical flop.

"Blast, chop and piss your way through a freakshow of American caricatures in this darkly humorous first-person adventure," reads the game's official description on Steam. "Meet Krotchy: the toy mascot gone bad, visit your Uncle Dave at his besieged religious cult compound and battle sewer-dwelling Taliban when you least expect them! Endure the sphincter-clenching challenge of cannibal rednecks, corrupt cops and berserker elephants. Accompanied by Champ, the Dude's semi-loyal pitbull, battle your way through open environments populated with amazingly unpredictable AI. Utilize an arsenal of weapons ranging from a humble shovel to a uniquely hilarious rocket launcher. Collect a pack of attack dogs! Use cats as silencers! Piss and pour gasoline on anything and everyone! You know you want to!"

If you're on Steam Deck and interested in trying this out, you can. The game is notably "verfified" on Steam Deck, which means Valve has confirmed the game is compatible on Steam Deck and runs as it should. And considering the game's age, and thus lack of technical demands, it almost certainly runs very smoothly on the handheld machine.