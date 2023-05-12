Steam Deck Adds Support for Beloved Marvel Game

One of the best Marvel games out there is now verified on Steam Deck. Steam Deck has gained a lot of momentum in the last year as Valve has worked very hard to push it as a new gaming platform. After seeing the Nintendo Switch become a huge success, Valve saw an opportunity in the gaming hardware market to make something more powerful, albeit a bit more niche. The power comes at a cost, a higher price point, but also means people can play more modern games without as much of a compromise. It has been a great way to experience some of the best games of the last several years on the go.

However, not all games are verified on Steam Deck. Some games don't run super well (or at all), but developers have been trying to make sure their games are as optimized as possible for the device as it gets more and more popular. The latest game to get "verified" on Steam Deck is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and to celebrate this, it's also 70% off on Steam for the rest of the day. If you haven't played this game, there's no better time. Not only does the recent release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mean everyone is hyped up on Marvel's cosmic band of misfits, but it's also a game that is getting a second wind as people are revisiting it.

Dog report item: #GOTGgame is now officially Verified on Steam Deck ✅



Also, it's the last day for our 70% discount on Steam. You know what to do 👀 https://t.co/tdkdBClmsY pic.twitter.com/CRZIibNF8y — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) May 10, 2023

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best games released under the Marvel Games banner and tells a wholly original story with the Guardians, but takes heavy inspiration from the movies with its use of music. It has a rich story, thrilling gameplay, and perfectly captures the spirit of these heroes in a loving way. As of right now, it doesn't seem like a sequel is in the works, but perhaps one will come if it gets more support in the long run.

What did you think Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.