Steam Update Makes Finding New Games Easier

For the many Steam users who spend time browsing the Steam Store trying to find something new to play, Valve just put out an update for the platform that should help you in your search. That's because the update have revamped the search feature itself with more varied results to be displayed now whenever you're searching for something. You can still find games quickly if you know exactly what you're looking for, of course, but if you just have a general idea of what it is you're in the mood for, the new search function should be able to provide more helpful results.

When you searched for games in Steam previously, the results were just that: games. You'd find what you were most likely looking for up near the top with related results below and so on. Now, however, you'll be able to search for more than just games. Tags, broad categories, developers, publishers, and even entire franchises will show up in search results. This means that if you know what type of game you want to play -- something in the dungeon crawler genre, for example, or something with zombies -- you can just type that into the search bar to get going.

"Released today, the auto-suggestion drop-down that appears when you start typing into the main search field in the Steam store will now return tags, developers, publishers, and franchises if there are reasonable matches," Valve said in regards to this week's latest update. "You can search for categories like 'Free to play' or individual tags like 'survival' or 'zombies.'"

Other broad terms like "Bethesda" or "Star Wars" will work in there, too, to give an idea of what you can look for. For those searching too quickly to spell things right, Valve said the search function will now also handle misspellings better and will still mostly likely give you the result you're looking for.

These updates are live now in the Steam client once you've updated it to the latest version and are available in the mobile app, too, if you're looking for games on the go.