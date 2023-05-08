Steam Sale Makes Popular $60 Game Just $6

A new Steam sale has made a popular game that normally costs $60 only $5.99. In other words, Steam is offering a 90 percent discount on the game, but only until May 12. This mean Steam users have until this Friday to take advantage of the limited deal, which comes the way of developer Firaxis Games and publisher 2K. More specifically, Steam users have until Friday to get XCOM 2 for just a handful of bucks.

For those unfamiliar, XCOM 2 debuted back on February 5, 2016, and is widely considered one of the better strategy games of the previous generation of gaming. Boasting an 88 on Metacritic, it is a sequel to 2012's reboot of the series, XCOM: Enemy Unknown. While not as beloved as its predecessor, which is lauded as one of the best strategy games ever made, XCOM 2 has managed to attract millions of players since launch and normally it costs $60, so to play it for $5.99 is a steal, especially when you consider the game roughly takes 30 to 80 hours, depending on your playstyle and how much you dive into all the content of the game, which itself is highly replayable. As for Steam Deck support, the game has not been verified for the handheld, but it's playable on the system.

"Earth has changed. Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces. XCOM, the planet's last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now, in XCOM 2, the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda and eliminating all who dissent from their new order," reads an official description of the game.

The game's official description continues: "Only those who live at the edges of the world have a margin of freedom. Here, a force gathers once again to stand up for humanity. Always on the run, and facing impossible odds, the remnant XCOM forces must find a way to ignite a global resistance, and eliminate the alien threat once and for all."

If you are reading this after May 12, don't fret too much. XCOM 2 does indeed regularly go on sale, not just on Steam, but all platforms. However, it could be a little while before it goes on sale again, especially at this rate. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Will you finally be checking out XCOM 2 now that it's dirt cheap?