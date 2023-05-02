Steam Users Surprised With Freebie for Major New Release

Steam and Steam Deck users have been surprised with a new freebie for a major new release. The freebie is nothing to write home about, but it may be of interest to those interested in Redfall, the new game from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox that was released today on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC. Last night, reviews for the new co-op first-person shooter surfaced online, and right now, it's not looking great for the major Xbox release.

At the moment of writing, the Xbox Series X version of the game boasts a 64 on Metacritic, while the PC version boasts a 62 on the website. Couple this with the controversy surrounding its 30 FPS cap on console, and the game may be in trouble. Only time will tell, but right now Redfall is looking like 2023's second major flop following Forspoken earlier this year. That said, even Forspoken found some audience and we suspect Redfall will as well.

If you end up being one of these people, and are on Steam, you may be interested in a free sticker that's being given out on the digital PC platform. All you need to do is fill out a quiz/survey that determines what Redfall character is most like you, and then you will receive a sticker of said character.

It's unclear if this is a permanent or limited-time offer, and it's unclear if users can fill out the survey/quiz more than once to collect all the stickers. Whatever the case, if you're on Steam, if you care about stickers, and if you are excited for Redfall, then you won't want to miss out on this freebie. On Steam, the game costs $69.99, the maximum price point for AAA games. This freebie doesn't subsidize this much, but is a nice little surprise.

