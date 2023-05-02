Redfall Metacritic Score Revealed And It's Bad News for Xbox

Redfall reviews are here, or at least early reviews for the game are live, which in turn means Metacritic scores for the various versions of the game have been revealed. Unfortunately for Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox, it's not looking great for the new vampire first-person shooter from the team best known for Prey. Going into the review embargo, many were doubtful of the game thanks to its 30 FPS cap on console and some controversial features, like forcing an online connection on players. Couple this with some very underwhelming reviews, and Redfall may be in trouble.

So, what are reviews picking apart about the game? Well, for one, the aforementioned performance issues and shortcomings, which are apparently plentiful. Many reviews have also taken aim at the game's shooting and AI, which for many, just aren't up to snuff. And some have also raised concerns that the game lacks an identity and feels very generic.

Obviously, reviews for the game are still coming in so its Metacritic scores are changing, but at the moment of writing this, the Xbox Series X version boasts a score of 63, while the PC version -- which is not restricted to 30 FPS like the console version -- is at 62, suggesting the FPS cap is not the game's largest issue. Meanwhile, on OpenCritic, the game boasts a 65 across both versions, with only 28 percent of critics recommending the game.

Redfall is set to be available worldwide, tomorrow, May 2, via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. It will be available via Xbox Game Pass as well as via a standard purchase, which in this case, will set you back $69.99.

"Redfall is an open-world, single-player and co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored," reads an official blurb about the game. "Continuing Arkane's legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio's signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter. The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires' appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry."